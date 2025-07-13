UNHCR Raises Alarm Over Chaotic Return of Afghan Refugees Amid Health Crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has voiced serious concerns regarding the chaotic return of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan, as reported by TOLO News. With Afghanistan facing a challenging situation, UNHCR's Afghan head, Arafat Jamal, highlighted the country's lack of preparedness for the influx of returnees.

Jamal emphasized the pressing need for restraint, financial aid, international dialogue, and cooperation to manage the situation effectively. Already, over 1.6 million Afghans have returned this year, with more than 50,000 reported crossing borders daily. The UN is alarmed as these figures surpass initial forecasts, raising the pressure on Afghanistan.

In a related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of rising infectious disease cases among deported Afghan migrants amid appalling sanitary conditions. WHO has initiated emergency health screenings and vaccination drives at border crossings to mitigate the health crisis, with respiratory infections, scabies, and COVID-19 cases on the rise.