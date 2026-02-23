Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is undergoing significant changes after a troubling incident during the men's FIH Pro League tour in Australia exposed systemic faults in its operations.

Players were left stranded on the streets of Canberra when hotel bookings were canceled due to unpaid bills. In response, the interim president has dismissed the selectors and coaching staff, establishing a professional development committee instead.

This committee, headed by former hockey legends Islahuddin Siddiqui and Hasan Sardar, will focus on introducing professionalism and improving governance. They will oversee team selection, training protocols, and coach-player benchmarks. An interim head coach, Khawaja Junaid, has also been appointed to prepare the team for upcoming qualifiers in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)