Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Airstrikes Stir Conflict Across Afghan-Pakistani Border

At least 13 civilians died and seven were injured in Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, raising fears of retaliatory violence amid increased cross-border tensions. The airstrikes, reportedly targeting militant camps, add strain to fragile Afghan-Pakistani relations, threatening a fragile ceasefire along their extensive frontier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:11 IST
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Airstrikes Stir Conflict Across Afghan-Pakistani Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deadly airstrikes by Pakistan in eastern Afghanistan have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and injuries to seven others, according to a United Nations report released on Monday. The violence comes amid rising cross-border tensions following a series of suicide bombings in Pakistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed receiving credible reports of overnight Pakistani airstrikes targeting Nangarhar province, killing civilians as tensions escalate. Taliban representatives earlier reported casualties in Paktika province as well, though independent verification remains unavailable.

Claiming self-defense following militant attacks emanating from Afghan soil, Pakistan's information ministry confirmed targeting militant camps in the strikes. Afghanistan, however, condemned these airstrikes, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law, and signaled potential retaliation. The latest border clashes continue to disrupt trade and movement along the frontier.

TRENDING

1
Bharti Airtel Foundation, CK-12 Foundation integrate over 45 AI teaching tools in TheTeacherApp

Bharti Airtel Foundation, CK-12 Foundation integrate over 45 AI teaching too...

 India
2
Justice in Delhi 2020 riots remains delayed: Activists demand official inquiry panel

Justice in Delhi 2020 riots remains delayed: Activists demand official inqui...

 India
3
Judge blocks release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump classified documents case

Judge blocks release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump classif...

 United States
4
Radisson Hotel Group, MBD Group partner to aid growth of Radisson Collection, Radisson RED in India

Radisson Hotel Group, MBD Group partner to aid growth of Radisson Collection...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026