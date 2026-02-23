Escalating Tensions: Deadly Airstrikes Stir Conflict Across Afghan-Pakistani Border

Deadly airstrikes by Pakistan in eastern Afghanistan have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and injuries to seven others, according to a United Nations report released on Monday. The violence comes amid rising cross-border tensions following a series of suicide bombings in Pakistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed receiving credible reports of overnight Pakistani airstrikes targeting Nangarhar province, killing civilians as tensions escalate. Taliban representatives earlier reported casualties in Paktika province as well, though independent verification remains unavailable.

Claiming self-defense following militant attacks emanating from Afghan soil, Pakistan's information ministry confirmed targeting militant camps in the strikes. Afghanistan, however, condemned these airstrikes, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law, and signaled potential retaliation. The latest border clashes continue to disrupt trade and movement along the frontier.