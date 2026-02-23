Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Escalates

Pakistan's military targeted militant hideouts along the Afghan border, claiming at least 70 militants were killed. Afghanistan refuted the claim, stating civilian areas were struck, causing casualties. Pakistan's president justified the strikes as self-defense. Islamabad blames Afghan-based militants for recent violence, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 23-02-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 07:03 IST
Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a dramatic escalation of cross-border tensions, Pakistan's military launched strikes against alleged militant hideouts along its border with Afghanistan, claiming at least 70 militants were eliminated. However, Afghan authorities have disputed this, stating that the strikes actually targeted civilian areas, leading to numerous casualties, including women and children.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari defended these actions, arguing that the strikes were a legitimate response to terrorism threats after diplomatic warnings had been ignored. He emphasized Pakistan's right to defend its citizens, indicating that further actions could be taken if threats continued.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes and summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest what it describes as a violation of Afghan sovereignty. Meanwhile, Islamabad has accused militant groups operating out of Afghanistan of orchestrating recent deadly attacks within its borders, further straining relations between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty, AI Sector Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Global Markets on Edge Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty, AI Sector Awaits Nvidia...

 Global
2
Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Plunges Into Nepal's Trishuli River

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Plunges Into Nepal's Trishuli River

 Nepal
4
China's Call for U.S. Tariff Reevaluation: A Trade Tension Spotlight

China's Call for U.S. Tariff Reevaluation: A Trade Tension Spotlight

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026