Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Escalates

In a dramatic escalation of cross-border tensions, Pakistan's military launched strikes against alleged militant hideouts along its border with Afghanistan, claiming at least 70 militants were eliminated. However, Afghan authorities have disputed this, stating that the strikes actually targeted civilian areas, leading to numerous casualties, including women and children.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari defended these actions, arguing that the strikes were a legitimate response to terrorism threats after diplomatic warnings had been ignored. He emphasized Pakistan's right to defend its citizens, indicating that further actions could be taken if threats continued.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes and summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest what it describes as a violation of Afghan sovereignty. Meanwhile, Islamabad has accused militant groups operating out of Afghanistan of orchestrating recent deadly attacks within its borders, further straining relations between the two nations.