PTI Mobilizes for Nationwide Protest to Free Imran Khan

Senior PTI leaders arrived in Lahore to finalize plans for a protest campaign peaking on August 5, to demand the release of Imran Khan. The movement begins amid police actions and internal party challenges. Opposition criticizes government tactics, with rallies set across Pakistan.

Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered in Lahore to finalize a nationwide protest campaign, aiming to climax on August 5, as an effort to secure the release of the party's founder, Imran Khan. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur described this as the official campaign's onset.

Prior to the Lahore congregation, PTI leaders convened in Islamabad to address internal issues, including potential disqualification of 26 Punjab Assembly lawmakers. Led by Gandapur, a convoy journeyed via GT Road to Jhelum, announcing the protest's commencement.

The Lahore meeting aimed to finalize strategy ahead of August 5, the second anniversary of Khan's imprisonment. Interim PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticized the Punjab government's tactics, calling for a return to democracy. Despite expected police resistance, the convoy entered Lahore without obstruction.

While stationed at a Raiwind farmhouse, Gandapur and other leaders planned strategies, despite ongoing raids and detentions of PTI supporters by authorities. He accused the military of fostering political instability and emphasized the historic significance of Lahore in political movements.

Punajb Opposition Leader Bhachar criticized the local government's reception of Gandapur, attributing it to fear of PTI's influence and announced readiness for a robust campaign to release detained party members, including Khan.

With PTI mobilizing across the province, workers under Punjab leader Aliya Hamza Malik have been deployed to ensure the protest's crescendo by August 5.

