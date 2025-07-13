Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomacy Tour to Singapore and China

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar's visit to Singapore emphasized India's strategic partnership with Singapore through high-level meetings. His subsequent trip to China aims to mend relations post-Galwan clashes, with bilateral talks scheduled with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and participation in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar's recent visit to Singapore highlighted the significance of India's relationship with the city-state through a series of high-profile meetings. On July 13, Jaishankar met Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and engaged in discussions with key ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, underscoring the importance of bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the discussions focused on the progress of agreements from previous engagements, including investments, industrial parks, and semiconductor collaboration. Broader geopolitical issues, such as developments in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions, were also addressed. A pivotal meeting with Teo Chee Hean explored Temasek Holdings' investment opportunities in India amidst ongoing transformation efforts.

Continuing his diplomatic journey, Jaishankar departed for Beijing, marking his first visit to China in five years, following tensions from the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, Jaishankar's agenda includes a stop at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Tianjin, emphasizing efforts to improve bilateral relations and regional peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

