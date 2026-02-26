IFC Invests $40m in Zetrix AI to Power ASEAN Digital Infrastructure

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has committed 155.6 million Malaysian Ringgit (US$40 million) in equity to Malaysia-based Zetrix AI Berhad, accelerating the rollout of blockchain-powered and artificial intelligence-enabled Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) services across Malaysia and emerging ASEAN markets.

The investment positions Malaysia as a growing regional hub for interoperable digital identity, blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven public services.

Boosting Malaysia’s Digital Public Infrastructure

The funding will support the development and deployment of next-generation DPI applications designed to improve digital inclusion, streamline service delivery and enhance economic efficiency.

In Malaysia, Zetrix AI’s services will integrate with:

MyDigital ID , the country’s national digital identity system

Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI), the national blockchain service network

These integrations aim to enable secure digital ID verification, digitised public and commercial services, and cross-border interoperability.

“This investment reflects IFC’s commitment to advancing Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda, in line with the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan, 2026–2030,” said Judith Green, World Bank Group Country Manager for Malaysia.

“The development of Digital Public Infrastructure services is essential to improving public service delivery, strengthening economic competitiveness, and ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Blockchain and AI for Real-World Applications

Zetrix AI’s platform is focused on practical, high-impact applications of blockchain and AI, including:

Secure verification of digital identities

Digitalisation of international trade and customs processing

Tokenisation of real-world assets

Stablecoin-enabled transactions

Deployment of large language models (LLMs) for public and enterprise use

The company says its blockchain infrastructure is designed to ensure resilience, interoperability and security — critical components of scalable national digital systems.

“From digital IDs to digitised customs clearance processing to large language models and stablecoins, the real-world cross-border use cases in blockchain and AI that we are deploying are aimed at catalysing disruptive transformation across ASEAN,” said TS Wong, Group Managing Director of Zetrix AI.

Regional Expansion Strategy

Beyond Malaysia, the investment will fund expansion into emerging ASEAN markets and other developing economies, aligning with IFC’s broader strategy of strengthening digital infrastructure in middle-income and frontier markets.

ASEAN’s combined economy exceeds US$3 trillion, with digital trade and fintech services representing some of the fastest-growing sectors. However, fragmented regulatory systems and uneven digital infrastructure remain barriers to seamless cross-border commerce.

By building interoperable systems anchored in blockchain and AI, Zetrix AI aims to enable:

Faster cross-border trade flows

Reduced transaction costs

Greater financial inclusion

Improved transparency and compliance

“With the participation and market access from IFC, we will accelerate our global expansion plans,” TS Wong said.

Aligning with Global Development Goals

The investment reflects the World Bank Group’s increasing focus on Digital Public Infrastructure as a foundation for inclusive growth, economic resilience and private sector development.

DPI systems — including digital identity, payment rails and interoperable data platforms — are seen as essential tools for modern economies, particularly in emerging markets seeking to attract investment and deepen regional integration.

“Investments like this allow us to scale innovative digital solutions and support the creation of resilient, secure and interoperable systems,” Judith Green said.

The deal signals growing confidence in Malaysia’s digital economy and underscores ASEAN’s rising importance as a global digital innovation corridor.