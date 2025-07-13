India Bolsters ASEAN Ties with Full Implementation of 2021-2025 Action Plan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, delivered an inspiring address at the ASEAN-India Foreign Minister's Meeting in Malaysia, highlighting the robust ties between India and ASEAN. He announced the full implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2021-2025, made possible with the support of ASEAN partners.

During his opening remarks on July 10, Margherita expressed gratitude towards Theresa Lazaro for her role in enhancing ASEAN-India cooperation and commended Malaysia for its ASEAN Chairmanship. He extended full support to Malaysia and appreciated its hospitality towards the Indian delegation.

Margherita also lauded Lao PDR for its successful ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024 and welcomed Timor Leste as the upcoming 11th ASEAN member in 2025. He acknowledged the significance of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN Community Vision 2045, underscoring the civilisational bonds shared between India and ASEAN as a cornerstone of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

He noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in 11 ASEAN-India Summits, reiterating Modi's assertion of the 21st century being the Asian Century. Margherita highlighted a 10-point plan from Modi for fortifying the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The union minister emphasized the thriving partnership through people-to-people linkages and practical cooperation across political-security, economic, and socio-cultural domains. He concluded by acknowledging the special efforts by ASEAN Foreign Ministers to strengthen ASEAN-India relations.

Margherita's visit to Kuala Lumpur was at the invitation of ASEAN's current Chair, Malaysia, where he participated in ASEAN-India and other regional meetings under the ASEAN framework.

