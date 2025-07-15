Left Menu

Alarming Misconduct Allegations Against Authorities in Baloch Detainments

Concerns have been raised about the detainment conditions of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders. Reports claim violations of constitutional and legal norms following their transfer to different police stations. Human rights advocates are urged to intervene and restore the rule of law, as alleged psychological harassment and threats continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:37 IST
Alarming Misconduct Allegations Against Authorities in Baloch Detainments
Mahrang Baloch's sister (Image Credit: The Balochistan Post Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Alarm has been raised regarding the treatment of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, following their transfer to different police stations. Critics argue this move violates constitutional norms.

According to The Balochistan Post, legal rights such as access to family and legal aid have not been granted. Allegations indicate deliberate delays in legal paperwork.

The report also reveals claims of psychological harassment and illegal detentions, urging Pakistan's judiciary and human rights bodies to intervene. Concerns are growing over the reported control of female detainees by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025