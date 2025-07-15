Alarming Misconduct Allegations Against Authorities in Baloch Detainments

Alarm has been raised regarding the treatment of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, following their transfer to different police stations. Critics argue this move violates constitutional norms.

According to The Balochistan Post, legal rights such as access to family and legal aid have not been granted. Allegations indicate deliberate delays in legal paperwork.

The report also reveals claims of psychological harassment and illegal detentions, urging Pakistan's judiciary and human rights bodies to intervene. Concerns are growing over the reported control of female detainees by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)