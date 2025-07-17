Devastating Fire in Iraqi Complex Claims 61 Lives

In a catastrophic incident, a five-storey commercial complex in Kut city, eastern Iraq, was engulfed in flames late Wednesday, leading to the confirmed deaths of at least 61 individuals. According to the Interior Ministry, several others remain unaccounted for after the fire that razed the building, which had only opened a week earlier.

The complex hosted a hypermarket, a restaurant, and various shops. Civil defence teams reported recovering 14 bodies and successfully evacuating 45 individuals. A local health official mentioned that while the identities of 59 victims are confirmed, one body remains unidentified due to severe burns.

Wasit province's Governor, Mohammed al-Mayahi, described the event as both a tragedy and a calamity, as many families were affected while dining and shopping. Meanwhile, footage shared across social media displayed the furious flames consuming the structure as emergency teams battled to save those trapped inside. Legal actions have been initiated against the building's owner, with a swift investigation promised by the governor.

A three-day mourning period has been announced in Wasit province to honor the victims. Although the precise cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined, authorities are committed to publicly releasing their investigative findings within 48 hours.