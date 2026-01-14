Russian authorities have detained two senior doctors from a Siberian maternity hospital following the deaths of nine newborns earlier this month, sparking considerable public outcry. The tragic deaths, occurring from December 1 to January 12, have highlighted serious discrepancies in healthcare quality across Russia.

The detainees include the chief doctor and the acting head of the intensive care unit at Hospital No. 1 in Novokuznetsk. Investigators suspect negligence contributed to the fatalities, as per a statement from Russia's State Investigative Committee. The hospital reportedly had a history of receiving warnings about its standards, raising questions about ongoing oversight.

The incident has provoked national debate, with politicians and commentators expressing concern over its implications for healthcare and population growth—a key objective under President Putin's agenda. Video footage shows police escorting a suspect, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The reasons behind the newborn deaths remain undisclosed.

