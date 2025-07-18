Left Menu

Historic Merger: Nepal's Splintered Communists Unify Ahead of Election

Two main factions of Nepal's communist parties, CPN-Unified Socialist led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and CPN Unity National Campaign led by Bamdev Gautam, have merged, signaling a push for broader left unity ahead of the 2027 general elections. The move aims to consolidate Nepal's fragmented communist movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:44 IST
Former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-Unified Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal (Right) hugs former Home Minister and chairman of CPN Unity National Campaign Bamdev Gautam (Left) following the unification announcement of two splinter communist parties in Kathmandu on 18 July (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant political development, Nepal's two splintered communist parties have unified in a bid to solidify their influence ahead of the 2027 general elections. The CPN-Unified Socialist, spearheaded by Madhav Kumar Nepal, and the CPN Unity National Campaign, led by Bamdev Gautam, announced their merger at a ceremony in Kathmandu's City Hall.

The merger sees Bamdev Gautam, a former campaign coordinator, assuming the third highest rank within the Unified Socialist Party. Party leaders cite a consensus on political ideology and strategy as the groundwork for the unification, aimed at strengthening Nepal's communist movement through broader left unity.

Despite aspirations for a united front, the merged entity remains distinct from the CPN-UML led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. However, the integration of these splinter groups represents a pivotal attempt to counteract political fragmentation and fortify leftist forces in Nepal.

