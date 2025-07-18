Israel Successfully Intercepts Multiple Rocket Attacks

In the early hours of Tuesday, a siren shattered the stillness in Netiv HaAsara, a community close to the Gaza border, as Israeli defense systems intercepted a rocket launched from Jabalia in northern Gaza.

On Monday, two more rockets targeted Sderot, prompting swift defensive actions. Both projectiles were successfully neutralized by Israeli defenses.

Over the course of the past week, militants in Gaza have launched a total of five rockets toward Israeli territory, all of which have been intercepted, ensuring no casualties or damage, according to Israeli authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)