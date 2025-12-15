UPDATE 1-Thailand to hold elections on Feb 8, local media reports

Thailand is set to hold parliamentary elections on February 8, according to multiple local media reports on Monday, including from public broadcaster Thai PBS, broadcaster PPTV and digital outlet Prachathai.

The reported poll date comes after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul last week received royal assent to dissolve parliament. Under the law, polls must be held within 45 to 60 days after parliament is dissolved.

