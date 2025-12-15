Left Menu

Two arrested for attacking police officer in Jammu

The accused -- Rishab, Munna D, and two unidentified individuals -- attacked him with a sharp weapon and also brandished a pistol, a police spokesperson said, adding that Khajuria sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station, and special teams were formed to apprehend the accused, he said.Police teams traced two of the accused to the Nikki Tawi area.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:33 IST
Two persons were arrested on Monday, a day after a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in an attack by a group here, officials said.

Sub-Inspector Nitin Khajuria, posted at the Bakshi Nagar police station, was attacked on Sunday evening by four people travelling in a Thar. The accused -- Rishab, Munna D, and two unidentified individuals -- attacked him with a sharp weapon and also brandished a pistol, a police spokesperson said, adding that Khajuria sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station, and special teams were formed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Police teams traced two of the accused to the Nikki Tawi area. While on the run in the darkness in the Tawi area, Rishab and Munna D fell and suffered injuries, the spokesperson said.

Both were arrested and taken to GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the two remaining suspects, he added.

