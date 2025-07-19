Jatiyo Party Raises Alarm Over Bangladesh's Political Turmoil

The Jatiyo Party, Bangladesh's third-largest political entity, has raised serious alarms regarding the nation's increasingly volatile political landscape. This follows a violent altercation in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown, Gopalganj, which the party attributes to mounting tensions ahead of the February general elections.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jatiyo Party Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwary expressed concerns over the nation's readiness for the upcoming elections. He argued that the current political arena lacks a fair and level playing field, with little visible preparation from the government and parties involved.

Patwary specifically highlighted the political friction sparked by the National Citizens Party's incursion into Gopalganj, suggesting it exacerbated local tensions. Furthermore, he criticized perceived biases in governmental support, eroding public confidence in the election's fairness and potentially straining Bangladesh's relations with neighboring India.