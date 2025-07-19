Left Menu

Jatiyo Party Raises Alarm Over Bangladesh's Political Turmoil

The Jatiyo Party, Bangladesh's third-largest political party, voices grave concerns over escalating political tensions following a violent episode in Gopalganj, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown. As general elections loom in February, party leaders criticize the lack of preparations and fear an uneven playing field, potentially undermining democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:38 IST
Jatiyo Party Raises Alarm Over Bangladesh's Political Turmoil
Shameem Haider Patwary, Secretary General of the Jatiyo Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Jatiyo Party, Bangladesh's third-largest political entity, has raised serious alarms regarding the nation's increasingly volatile political landscape. This follows a violent altercation in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's hometown, Gopalganj, which the party attributes to mounting tensions ahead of the February general elections.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jatiyo Party Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwary expressed concerns over the nation's readiness for the upcoming elections. He argued that the current political arena lacks a fair and level playing field, with little visible preparation from the government and parties involved.

Patwary specifically highlighted the political friction sparked by the National Citizens Party's incursion into Gopalganj, suggesting it exacerbated local tensions. Furthermore, he criticized perceived biases in governmental support, eroding public confidence in the election's fairness and potentially straining Bangladesh's relations with neighboring India.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025