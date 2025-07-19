Punjab Reels Under Torrential Rain Havoc: Casualties Mount as Disaster Strikes

The Punjab province in Pakistan is grappling with devastation from relentless torrential rains that have led to a sharp increase in fatalities. According to the Dawn, the death toll has soared to 123 since June 25, with 71 deaths occurring in just the last 48 hours.

Amidst rising waters, 462 individuals have sustained injuries, and widespread flooding has affected numerous residential areas. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued warnings for further heavy rainfall commencing July 20. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has alerted the public to a potential high-level flood in the Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma, urging emergency preparedness.

Power outages have plagued numerous villages, complicating relief efforts. Islamabad Electric Supply Company reported significant damage to power infrastructure in Chakwal, slowing restoration efforts. As potential future floods loom, government officials are focused on addressing the immediate crisis, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif scheduled to visit the hardest-hit areas for relief supervision.