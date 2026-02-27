Left Menu

Maharashtra Pushes for Lasting Solution to Andheri's Monsoon Traffic Woes

Maharashtra government is addressing the recurring traffic congestion in Andheri, Mumbai, caused by monsoon waterlogging. The BMC is taking measures, including deploying pumps and opening the Gokhale Bridge. A proposed Rs 197 crore project aims to prevent flooding during severe rainfall.

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, announced its efforts to find a permanent solution to the traffic congestion at Andheri subway due to monsoon waterlogging. In response to a calling attention motion in the assembly, Minister of State Madhuri Misal outlined the measures being taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

MLA Murji Patel highlighted the recurring issue at the subway, which connects Andheri East and West, emphasizing its importance amidst frequent flooding and subsequent traffic snarls. Misal explained the challenges in addressing the waterlogging, given the subway's low-lying location below Western Railway's suburban network.

To alleviate the situation, BMC deploys high-capacity pumps and directs traffic via the newly opened Gokhale Bridge. A proposed Rs 197 crore project aims to mitigate severe flooding, supported by a multi-departmental meeting to discuss long-term solutions.

