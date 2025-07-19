Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Major Drone Siege: No Casualties Reported

Russia's air defense successfully intercepted over 150 aerial threats, including 13 drones targeting Moscow, as reported by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Defense Ministry. Despite intensified UAV attacks by Kiev, no casualties occurred. Russia still seeks a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, awaiting signals from Kiev for further talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:42 IST
Russia Thwarts Major Drone Siege: No Casualties Reported
Russia reports intercepting over 150 Ukrainian drones (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant demonstration of air defense capabilities, Russian forces intercepted more than 150 aerial threats, including 13 drones aimed at Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that this preemptive maneuver resulted in no casualties or damage, with emergency crews promptly deployed to the crash sites.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a collective total of 158 hostile aerial targets were neutralized since Friday evening. The regions affected spanned Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Rostov, Tula, Kursk, Smolensk, Voronezh, and Moscow. The extensive drone raids mark an escalation in Kiev's UAV attacks inside Russian territory, targeting civilian areas, which Russia has condemned as 'terrorist attacks.'

Despite the heightened military alertness, Russia remains open to negotiating with Ukraine to reach a peaceful resolution. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated the nation's readiness for diplomacy during a routine press briefing, emphasizing the need for clear signals from Kiev to proceed with a third round of negotiations, which remain unscheduled.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025