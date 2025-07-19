In a significant demonstration of air defense capabilities, Russian forces intercepted more than 150 aerial threats, including 13 drones aimed at Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that this preemptive maneuver resulted in no casualties or damage, with emergency crews promptly deployed to the crash sites.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a collective total of 158 hostile aerial targets were neutralized since Friday evening. The regions affected spanned Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Rostov, Tula, Kursk, Smolensk, Voronezh, and Moscow. The extensive drone raids mark an escalation in Kiev's UAV attacks inside Russian territory, targeting civilian areas, which Russia has condemned as 'terrorist attacks.'

Despite the heightened military alertness, Russia remains open to negotiating with Ukraine to reach a peaceful resolution. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated the nation's readiness for diplomacy during a routine press briefing, emphasizing the need for clear signals from Kiev to proceed with a third round of negotiations, which remain unscheduled.