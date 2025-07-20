BLA Claims Responsibility in Quetta Blast: Senior Army Officer Killed

A deadly bomb blast in Quetta claimed the life of Major Anwar Kakar, a senior officer in the Pakistani Army, according to The Balochistan Post. The attack was attributed to a magnetic IED and targeted a vehicle near Jinnah Road. Major Kakar, hailing from Pishin in Balochistan, was actively associated with the Inter-Services Public Relations cell of Pakistan Army's 12 Corps.

A review of CCTV footage revealed two motorcyclists discreetly attaching the explosive device to the vehicle, which then detonated, killing the officer instantly. No other casualties were reported at the time. Major Anwar was known for his role in counter-insurgency operations against Baloch pro-independence armed factions, and had previously been injured in the 2019 high-profile "Zerpahazag" attack by the BLA.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, identifying its Special Tactical Operations Squad as the executing unit. The BLA pointed to precise intelligence gathered by its internal unit, Zirab, and plans to release a detailed report soon. This event highlights ongoing tension and violence in Balochistan, where insurgent groups continue to target state security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)