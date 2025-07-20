Desperate Plea: Family Fights for Ranjit Singh's Release After Niger Abduction

The family of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, who was abducted in Niger's Dosso region, has issued an urgent plea for assistance, urging the Indian government to aid in his safe return. His wife, Sheila Devi, expressed her anguish in an emotional appeal, calling for swift governmental action.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sheila Devi shared her harrowing experience, recounting that she lost contact with her husband on July 15. Singh, employed as a senior safety officer in a transmission line company known as Transrail, reportedly went missing following a terrorist attack that forced him to flee into the jungle.

The Indian Embassy in Niger is actively coordinating with local authorities to facilitate Singh's release and the repatriation of the bodies of two other Indians killed in the incident. The region, plagued by terrorist activities and a recent military coup, underscores the pressing need for decisive intervention.

