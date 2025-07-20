Left Menu

Desperate Plea: Family Fights for Ranjit Singh's Release After Niger Abduction

The family of Ranjit Singh, an Indian national abducted in Niger, is seeking urgent government intervention for his safe return. His wife, Sheila Devi, shares their struggle and appeals to higher authorities. The Indian Embassy is coordinating with local officials to ensure Singh's release amidst ongoing regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:50 IST
Desperate Plea: Family Fights for Ranjit Singh's Release After Niger Abduction
Sheila Devi, wife of Ranjit Singh- the Indian national abducted in Niger (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, who was abducted in Niger's Dosso region, has issued an urgent plea for assistance, urging the Indian government to aid in his safe return. His wife, Sheila Devi, expressed her anguish in an emotional appeal, calling for swift governmental action.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sheila Devi shared her harrowing experience, recounting that she lost contact with her husband on July 15. Singh, employed as a senior safety officer in a transmission line company known as Transrail, reportedly went missing following a terrorist attack that forced him to flee into the jungle.

The Indian Embassy in Niger is actively coordinating with local authorities to facilitate Singh's release and the repatriation of the bodies of two other Indians killed in the incident. The region, plagued by terrorist activities and a recent military coup, underscores the pressing need for decisive intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025