Left Menu

Minor Tremors: Samoa's Calm Amid 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck near Samoa in the South Pacific, causing no apparent damage. Occurring 440 km southwest of Apia and at a depth of 314 km, the quake prompted no tsunami warnings. Samoa is located on the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire,' a region prone to seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:23 IST
Minor Tremors: Samoa's Calm Amid 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Samoa

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake shook the South Pacific near Samoa on Friday, but fortunately resulted in no evident damage, according to local authorities.

The tremor was recorded 440 kilometers southwest of Apia, the capital, at a substantial depth of 314 kilometers, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu confirmed there was no tsunami threat. Samoa is situated on the Pacific Ocean's notorious 'Ring of Fire,' a hotspot for seismic disturbances including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025