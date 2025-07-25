Minor Tremors: Samoa's Calm Amid 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake shook the South Pacific near Samoa on Friday, but fortunately resulted in no evident damage, according to local authorities.

The tremor was recorded 440 kilometers southwest of Apia, the capital, at a substantial depth of 314 kilometers, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu confirmed there was no tsunami threat. Samoa is situated on the Pacific Ocean's notorious 'Ring of Fire,' a hotspot for seismic disturbances including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)