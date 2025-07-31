Left Menu

PTI Leaders Sentenced in May 9 Riots Crackdown: A Legal Milestone

In Faisalabad, an Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced senior PTI leaders like Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul to 10-year prison sentences over the May 2023 riots. While 108 individuals faced conviction, 77 were acquitted. This follows ongoing legal actions against PTI figures post-Imran Khan's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:39 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A significant legal milestone was reached in Faisalabad as a special Anti-Terrorism Court handed down 10-year prison sentences to key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for their involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots. ARY News reported that senior figures, including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul, were among those convicted.

In total, 108 individuals were convicted while 77 were acquitted, as the court announced its verdict related to cases registered at Ghulam Muhammadabad and Civil Lines police stations. Notably, former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted, whereas PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi was sentenced to three years in prison.

The crackdown against PTI leadership continues as Lahore's Anti-Terrorism Court had sentenced Yasmin Rashid and others to 10 years for the Sharpao Bridge arson case. The tensions started post the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, aggravating protests across Pakistan, prompting a military response to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

