China has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. The event, set against the backdrop of tense India-China borders, aims to solidify regional alliances. This significant invitation follows Modi's recent meetings with Xi Jinping to resolve existing border issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:23 IST
China's Invitation: Modi to Attend Pivotal SCO Summit in Tianjin
Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move signaling potential progress in regional diplomacy, China has extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the significance of the summit in enhancing regional cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has yet to confirm Modi's participation, which comes at a time when trade tensions with the United States over Russian oil imports loom large. The summit is expected to host leaders from over 20 countries, aiming for strengthened solidarity and dynamic progress.

This invitation follows a context of fluctuating India-China relations, highlighted by past border standoffs and joint patrol agreements. Modi's last engagements with Xi Jinping involved discussions on border management and peace initiatives. As tension persists, the summit offers both nations a platform for dialogue and collaboration, amid concerns and hopes for a more stable regional partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

