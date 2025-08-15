Left Menu

Neighbours and Allies Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day

India's 79th Independence Day was marked by warm greetings from neighboring countries, with leaders from the Maldives and Nepal affirming strong bilateral ties. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended well-wishes, highlighting the importance of democratic values and cooperation for a secure Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:05 IST
Neighbours and Allies Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day
Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, heartfelt greetings poured in from neighboring countries as leaders reaffirmed their strong bilateral ties with the nation. Former President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, conveyed his felicitations via social media, underscoring India's status as a reliable ally.

'Warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the government and people of India,' Solih posted, accentuating the invaluable friendship shared between the countries. Simultaneously, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba praised the longstanding partnership and recognized India's democratic leadership.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also issued statements commending India's democratic spirit while highlighting the robust nature of India-U.S. relations. Rubio underscored the strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation across various sectors, including the pursuit of a secure Indo-Pacific region.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025