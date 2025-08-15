Neighbours and Allies Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day
India's 79th Independence Day was marked by warm greetings from neighboring countries, with leaders from the Maldives and Nepal affirming strong bilateral ties. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended well-wishes, highlighting the importance of democratic values and cooperation for a secure Indo-Pacific region.
On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, heartfelt greetings poured in from neighboring countries as leaders reaffirmed their strong bilateral ties with the nation. Former President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, conveyed his felicitations via social media, underscoring India's status as a reliable ally.
'Warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the government and people of India,' Solih posted, accentuating the invaluable friendship shared between the countries. Simultaneously, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba praised the longstanding partnership and recognized India's democratic leadership.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also issued statements commending India's democratic spirit while highlighting the robust nature of India-U.S. relations. Rubio underscored the strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation across various sectors, including the pursuit of a secure Indo-Pacific region.
