Putin and Trump Make Historic Move for Ukraine's Peace in Alaska Summit

In a historic meeting in Anchorage, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump focused on addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Over nearly three hours of discussions, they stressed the importance of ensuring Ukraine's security and called for a fair balance of power in Europe.

Putin praised Trump's efforts in seeking a resolution, describing the conflict as a "terrible wound" and emphasized the need for long-term solutions by considering Russia's concerns. The leaders agreed on the necessity of constructive engagement from Ukraine and the European Union to maintain progress towards lasting peace.

The Alaska summit, featuring high-level officials, was marked by a symbolic gesture as both leaders traveled together in Trump's presidential limousine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for a ceasefire, expressing Ukraine's stand on direct involvement in any peace talks. The meeting was hailed as historic by the White House, highlighting its significance in pursuing peace.

