Left Menu

Prolonged Lawyer Strike Puts Gilgit-Baltistan Justice on Hold

Lawyers in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan maintain a ten-month strike demanding judicial reforms. This protest, initiated to advocate for judicial appointments and the enforcement of land reforms, has disrupted the legal system, leaving over 11,000 cases unresolved and affecting both litigants and lawyers financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:10 IST
Prolonged Lawyer Strike Puts Gilgit-Baltistan Justice on Hold
Advocate Sher Alam (Photo/ TNN ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, lawyers have persisted with their extended strike since November 2024, demanding judicial appointments, land reform, and institutional restructuring. This ten-month-long protest has stalled the region's legal processes, plunging thousands of litigants into uncertainty.

Advocate Sher Alam, Vice President of the Supreme Appellate Court Bar, highlighted the root of the strike: the need for judicial appointments and the enforcement of the Land Reform Act. Since 2011, promises to grant one acre of land to each lawyer remain unfulfilled. The Supreme Appellate Court lacks necessary quorums, with over 11,000 cases unresolved, including appeals where individuals await verdicts post-sentence. Despite directives issued by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, no significant action has been undertaken.

The strike has brought PoGB's judicial system to a standstill, impacting regular litigants and financial stability of lawyers, who depend on daily earnings. With regular courts non-operational, civil judges face overwhelming workloads. Lawyers reiterate the necessity of establishing special courts to manage the backlog and ensure justice. They pledge continued non-violent protests until demands are met, emphasizing the strike's reflection of public needs rather than personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025