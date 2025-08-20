India-Russia Relations: A Strategic Partnership Amidst US Tariff Tensions

Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, has slammed the US for imposing tariffs on India due to its purchase of Russian crude oil. Babushkin described Washington's efforts to pressure New Delhi as 'unjustified and unilateral' during a briefing on Wednesday concerning India-Russia relations.

His comments coincided with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Moscow to co-chair the Russia-India Intergovernmental Commission (IRIGC). 'If Indian goods face challenges in the US, the Russian market stands open to them,' Babushkin stated at a New Delhi press conference.

Responding to US suggestions for India to cut Russian oil imports, Babushkin highlighted Russia's position as a leading oil producer and India's as the biggest consumer. He criticized unilateral actions for causing supply chain disruptions and warned of harmful impacts on global markets and energy security. 'We maintain our strategic partnership despite challenges,' Babushkin affirmed, emphasizing the growing trade despite sanctions.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, EAM S. Jaishankar is co-chairing the IRIGC, instrumental in advancing bilateral cooperation across essential sectors. Babushkin noted the importance of IRIGC as the primary mechanism of Russian-Indian collaboration, indicating the potential summit between the countries' leaders by year-end.

During the IRIGC, discussions are set to cover a range of topics, including trade, energy, and cultural exchanges. Babushkin also highlighted upcoming engagements, such as the SCO Summit in China and potential high-level meetings involving Russian and Indian dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)