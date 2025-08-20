Left Menu

Christian Leaders Demand Justice Amid Ongoing Protests in Jaranwala

Christian leaders in Jaranwala protest alleged governmental failures to address justice for victims of the 2023 riots. Calls for nationwide sit-ins are echoed. Meanwhile, HRCP raises concerns over illegal farmland evictions in Punjab. Despite legal protections and stay orders, Christian farmers face pressure from local land mafias, remaining undocumented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:26 IST
Christian's Gora Cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a steadfast demand for justice, twelve Christian leaders continued their sit-in protest for a second day in Christian Colony, Jaranwala. Demonstrators are voicing frustrations at the government's inaction following riots on August 16, 2023, which erupted due to blasphemy accusations. Two years on, the Faisalabad anti-terrorism court has yet to convict any individuals tied to the unrest, which saw 27 churches and 23 homes destroyed by arson.

While addressing the gathered supporters, the head of the Minority Rights Movement emphasized the community's grievances over the exoneration of those implicated in the violence, urging nationwide sit-ins to pressure authorities for justice. This plea comes amidst intensified calls from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan for the government to address the eviction of Christian farmers in Punjab by local land mafias.

The HRCP, following a fact-finding mission in Derek Abad, Kot Addu, highlighted troubling eviction efforts targeting Christian farmers, despite legal safeguards. The Commission warns these actions violate court orders affirming the Christian community's lawful land claims. Despite a stay order from Lahore High Court, farmers report ongoing intimidation by land grabbers and a lack of formal land allotment documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

