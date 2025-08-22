Left Menu

PM Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Strengthening Ties with Japan and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will journey to Japan and China between August 29 and September 1. In Japan, he will partake in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, while China will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. These visits aim to fortify strategic partnerships and address global concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic tour to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In Japan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This marks Modi's eighth visit to Japan, and his first summit with Ishiba.

During his stay in Japan, the leaders will assess various facets of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership encompassing defence, security, trade, economy, technology, innovation, and civil exchanges. Discussions will also span regional and global issues, with expectations of reaffirming the enduring friendship between the nations. Subsequently, at the behest of China's President Xi Jinping, Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, where he plans to engage in bilateral meetings with attending world leaders.

India, a member of the SCO since 2017, presided over the council of the organisation during 2022-23, MEA noted. Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India, delivering a message and invitation from President Xi for the SCO Summit. In their meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of peace on the border and highlighted the potential for a fair resolution to boundary issues, affirming India's commitment to constructive relations with China.

