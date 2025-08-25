Left Menu

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan is concerned about the arrests of Imran Khan's nephews, citing delayed legal action and a potential breach of citizens' rights. The arrests occurred 27 months after the May 9 protests, drawing criticism from HRCP and PTI regarding Pakistan's legal and policing practices.

25-08-2025
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concerns regarding the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephews, tied to the May 9, 2023 protests. Through social media platform X, HRCP highlighted the alarming nature of the arrests, which came a significant 27 months after the events, particularly when the trials of many others implicated in the protests have long been concluded.

The commission further criticized the apparent degradation of citizens' rights and voiced disappointment with the legal and policing systems, especially regarding their treatment of political challengers. HRCP has demanded transparency and adherence to the rule of law in these matters. Meanwhile, Lahore police confirmed another son of Aleema Khan, Imran Khan's sister, was detained shortly after his brother's arrest.

According to authorities, Shershah Khan was apprehended for his suspected involvement in the May 9 violence. Aleema's lawyer, advocate Rana Mudassir Umar, reported that Shershah was seized post-appearance in a Lahore anti-terrorism court, related to his brother's case. PTI denounced these arrests as unlawful abductions, asserting that standard legal protocols have been dismissed. Reports from Dawn suggest Aleema's son was forcibly taken from their home, escalating tensions around the application of justice in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

