Left Menu

Trump Treads Carefully on US-China Relations Amid Tariff Adjustments

President Trump emphasized maintaining strong US-China ties while cautiously navigating tariffs. An executive order modifies tariff rates as part of trade negotiations, addressing economic security. Trump suspended additional duties temporarily, demonstrating a strategic approach to ongoing discussions with China to foster better economic reciprocity before November 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:21 IST
Trump Treads Carefully on US-China Relations Amid Tariff Adjustments
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, emphasized the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with China. Although aware of the potential economic power the US holds, he expressed reluctance to take drastic steps that could harm China, underscoring a diplomatic approach.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order adjusting reciprocal tariff rates to reflect negotiations with China. Invoking constitutional authority and various US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, this measure addresses trade imbalances and national security concerns, following a pattern of strategic trade measures enacted since April.

In a move that illustrates this strategy, Trump temporarily suspended additional tariffs on Chinese imports through Executive Order 14298, further extended to November 2025. The administration continues to exert pressure on China to address trade reciprocity and security issues, while officials work collaboratively to enforce the new order underlining its commitment to lawful and judicious action.

TRENDING

1
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
2
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

Chaos and Charm: Navigating the US Open's Unique Atmosphere

 Global
4
ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025