Trump Treads Carefully on US-China Relations Amid Tariff Adjustments

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, emphasized the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with China. Although aware of the potential economic power the US holds, he expressed reluctance to take drastic steps that could harm China, underscoring a diplomatic approach.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order adjusting reciprocal tariff rates to reflect negotiations with China. Invoking constitutional authority and various US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, this measure addresses trade imbalances and national security concerns, following a pattern of strategic trade measures enacted since April.

In a move that illustrates this strategy, Trump temporarily suspended additional tariffs on Chinese imports through Executive Order 14298, further extended to November 2025. The administration continues to exert pressure on China to address trade reciprocity and security issues, while officials work collaboratively to enforce the new order underlining its commitment to lawful and judicious action.