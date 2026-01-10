Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Voting Executive Order

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a decisive ruling against President Donald Trump's administration, blocking the enforcement of key components of an executive order related to voting in Oregon and Washington. The decision marks a significant defeat for Trump's efforts to impose stricter voter documentation requirements.

US District Judge John H. Chun determined that the executive order, which sought to mandate documentary proof of citizenship and required all ballots to be received by Election Day, exceeded presidential authority. The ruling aligns with similar decisions in Massachusetts and Washington, DC, thereby reinforcing state and congressional control over election regulations.

The ruling was welcomed by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown as a victory for voters' rights and the rule of law. Oregon and Washington, both predominantly vote-by-mail states, argued that adhering to the order would disenfranchise thousands of voters. Judge Chun's ruling affirms the constitutional division of powers, emphasizing that election oversight remains within the states' purview.

(With inputs from agencies.)