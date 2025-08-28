Gunfire in Arara: Police Detain 14 amid Electricity Conflict

In a serious escalation, police conducted an operation in Arara, Negev, following an attack where electric company workers repairing infrastructure were targeted by gunfire. The assault, linked to ongoing family conflicts, resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects on Wednesday night.

The incident is part of a troubling pattern of revenge attacks damaging vital infrastructure, notably electricity supply to residential areas, as stated by local authorities. It occurred near the compound of a family implicated in the disputes.

Amid the chaos, one electric company employee sustained minor injuries and was treated medically. Authorities assert that operations to maintain security and restore essential services are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)