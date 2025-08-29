Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Landmark Human Resource Exchange Deal

India and Japan have agreed on a strategic plan to exchange 500,000 individuals, including 50,000 skilled personnel from India, over five years. This initiative aims to address labor shortages in Japan while leveraging manpower complementarities for research, commercialisation, and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:11 IST
India and Japan Forge Landmark Human Resource Exchange Deal
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant development, India and Japan have formalized a strategic human resource exchange plan to move 500,000 individuals between the two nations over the next five years. This includes 50,000 skilled Indian professionals who will work in Japan, addressing labor shortages and fostering economic collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the mutual benefits uncovered during discussions, stating, "There's a natural complementarity between India's capabilities and Japan's current needs." He emphasized Japan's economic dynamism coupled with sector-specific labor gaps, which India is poised to fill.

The action plan, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, aims to strengthen educational exchanges and promote Japanese language learning in India. It marks a step towards deeper bilateral ties and is part of Modi's diplomatic efforts on his two-day visit, transitioning next to the SCO Summit in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

 India
3
Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

 India
4
Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025