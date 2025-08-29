India and Japan Forge Landmark Human Resource Exchange Deal

In a significant development, India and Japan have formalized a strategic human resource exchange plan to move 500,000 individuals between the two nations over the next five years. This includes 50,000 skilled Indian professionals who will work in Japan, addressing labor shortages and fostering economic collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the mutual benefits uncovered during discussions, stating, "There's a natural complementarity between India's capabilities and Japan's current needs." He emphasized Japan's economic dynamism coupled with sector-specific labor gaps, which India is poised to fill.

The action plan, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, aims to strengthen educational exchanges and promote Japanese language learning in India. It marks a step towards deeper bilateral ties and is part of Modi's diplomatic efforts on his two-day visit, transitioning next to the SCO Summit in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)