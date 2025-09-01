Left Menu

Trump Calls India-US Trade 'One-Sided Disaster' Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

Amid steep tariffs on Indian goods, former President Trump claims the India-US trade relationship has long been unbalanced. He criticized India's high tariffs, while the US Embassy emphasizes enduring ties beyond economic disputes. Talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement are underway to address these trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:57 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a pointed critique, former US President Donald Trump has described the decades-old trade dynamic between India and the United States as a 'one-sided disaster.' Citing the 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian goods by his administration, Trump asserted that these measures were necessary to rectify an imbalanced relationship.

Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to argue that India's steep tariffs have historically hindered American businesses from effectively selling their products within the Indian market. In contrast, he claimed that India has profited significantly from its exports to the US, emerging as a prominent trading partner while maintaining high import duties.

In response, the US Embassy in India highlighted the profound and evolving bond between the two nations, asserting that the strategic partnership extends beyond economic ties. Meanwhile, negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, aiming to strike a balanced and mutually beneficial accord in the coming years.

