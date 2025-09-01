Trump Calls India-US Trade 'One-Sided Disaster' Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

In a pointed critique, former US President Donald Trump has described the decades-old trade dynamic between India and the United States as a 'one-sided disaster.' Citing the 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian goods by his administration, Trump asserted that these measures were necessary to rectify an imbalanced relationship.

Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to argue that India's steep tariffs have historically hindered American businesses from effectively selling their products within the Indian market. In contrast, he claimed that India has profited significantly from its exports to the US, emerging as a prominent trading partner while maintaining high import duties.

In response, the US Embassy in India highlighted the profound and evolving bond between the two nations, asserting that the strategic partnership extends beyond economic ties. Meanwhile, negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement continue, aiming to strike a balanced and mutually beneficial accord in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)