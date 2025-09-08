Nepal in Turmoil: Deadly Unrest Over Social Media Ban

Protests roiled Nepal following a controversial social media ban, resulting in 18 deaths and injuries to more than 200 individuals, reported The Himalayan Times. Demonstrators rallied for the restoration of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, with fatalities concentrated mostly in Kathmandu Valley.

The overwhelming influx of injured protesters, journalists, and security personnel has stretched hospitals to their limits, with facilities like Trauma Center and Civil Hospital redirecting patients due to capacity issues. Government directives ensured free medical care for the injured, but the crisis persists as curfews are imposed to quell the unrest.

Clashes erupted nationwide, notably in Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Itahari, where curfews and police interventions aimed to restore order. Demonstrators decried the police's aggressive tactics, citing their right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, while authorities justified the ban to curb misinformation spread by unregistered users.