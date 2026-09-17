EU Proposes Groundbreaking Social Media Protections for Kids

The European Commission's EU KIDS Act proposes a ban on social media for under-13s, requiring safe design standards for all children's accounts. Platforms must adhere to privacy standards and user protection rules, replacing varying national regulations. The Act aims to ensure online safety for minors across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:59 IST
EU Proposes Groundbreaking Social Media Protections for Kids

The European Commission has introduced the EU KIDS Act, a proposal aiming to ban social media for children under 13 while implementing stringent safety standards for online services catering to minors. This legislative initiative strives to unify inconsistent national laws and provide a safer digital environment for children across the European Union.

As part of the proposed measures, the regulation would prevent 13- and 14-year-olds from independently managing social media accounts, allowing them only with parental supervision. Platforms will need to re-evaluate existing user accounts to ensure compliance with the new rules, which dictate specific protections and limitations for children under 15.

The Act mandates social media companies to eliminate addictive features, avoid personalised ads, and protect children's privacy. With these changes, platforms are expected to submit compliance plans and adjust practices to adhere to the Act's requirements, fostering a safer online community for younger users.

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