Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

During a virtual BRICS Leaders meeting, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the pressing global issues that signify a failure of the multilateral system. Representing India, Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for constructive, cooperative strategies, particularly amidst challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and climate disruptions.

Jaishankar pointed out India's significant trade deficits with BRICS nations and urged for quick resolutions. He noted that increasing trade barriers are counterproductive and stressed the need for open, fair, and rules-based international trading systems. He advocated for resilient supply chains to mitigate disruptions and promote decentralized production globally.

Highlighting the compromised food and energy security in the Global South, Jaishankar called for diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing hostilities. He stressed urgent UN reforms, especially in the Security Council, to break gridlocks hindering global consensus. He also urged a renewed focus on climate initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)