Climate Change Fuels Deadly Floods in Asia

Recent deadly floods and landslides across Asia were exacerbated by ocean temperatures warmed due to human-induced climate change, according to an analysis by World Weather Attribution. The study linked cyclones Senyar and Ditwah's heavy rainfall to warmer sea surfaces, highlighting the urgent climate crisis's impact on regional weather disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The intensifying influence of human-induced climate change has been linked to recent deadly floods and landslides across Asia, a new analysis by World Weather Attribution reveals.

Focusing on cyclones Senyar and Ditwah, which struck Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, the study found that warmer sea surface temperatures over the North Indian Ocean provided extra energy to the storms.

As a result, over 1,600 lives were lost, with the region grappling with both immediate destruction and future climate instability.

