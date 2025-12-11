Climate Change Fuels Deadly Floods in Asia

The intensifying influence of human-induced climate change has been linked to recent deadly floods and landslides across Asia, a new analysis by World Weather Attribution reveals.

Focusing on cyclones Senyar and Ditwah, which struck Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, the study found that warmer sea surface temperatures over the North Indian Ocean provided extra energy to the storms.

As a result, over 1,600 lives were lost, with the region grappling with both immediate destruction and future climate instability.