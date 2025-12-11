Supercharged Storms: The Impact of Climate Change on Southeast Asia

A recent study reveals that the catastrophic storms in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand in November were intensified by elevated sea temperatures and rapid deforestation. Scientists point to Tropical Cyclone Senyar, which wreaked havoc across Southeast Asia, particularly devastating Sumatra where it claimed nearly 1,200 lives.

The financial burden of these disasters is staggering, with relief funds exceeding $3 billion needed for restoration. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's encounter with Tropical Cyclone Ditwah resulted in over 600 fatalities and economic damages estimated at $7 billion, showcasing the growing intensity and destructiveness of these weather events.

The World Weather Attribution group suggests a direct link between the rise in global mean temperatures and the enhanced severity of these storms. Although scientists have not pinpointed the exact role of climate change, the evidence underscores the potential escalation of storm intensity, threatening millions and reshaping future storm patterns across the region.