Left Menu

Supercharged Storms: The Impact of Climate Change on Southeast Asia

A recent study highlights how higher sea temperatures and rapid deforestation exacerbated devastating storms in Southeast Asia, including Cyclone Senyar and Cyclone Ditwah. The research indicates a connection between elevated global temperatures and increased storm destructiveness, raising alarm about future weather patterns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:31 IST
Supercharged Storms: The Impact of Climate Change on Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A recent study reveals that the catastrophic storms in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand in November were intensified by elevated sea temperatures and rapid deforestation. Scientists point to Tropical Cyclone Senyar, which wreaked havoc across Southeast Asia, particularly devastating Sumatra where it claimed nearly 1,200 lives.

The financial burden of these disasters is staggering, with relief funds exceeding $3 billion needed for restoration. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's encounter with Tropical Cyclone Ditwah resulted in over 600 fatalities and economic damages estimated at $7 billion, showcasing the growing intensity and destructiveness of these weather events.

The World Weather Attribution group suggests a direct link between the rise in global mean temperatures and the enhanced severity of these storms. Although scientists have not pinpointed the exact role of climate change, the evidence underscores the potential escalation of storm intensity, threatening millions and reshaping future storm patterns across the region.

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025