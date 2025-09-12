Left Menu

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Amidst widespread Gen Z protests and political unrest in Nepal, a key meeting has been postponed to address the nation’s leadership crisis. The possible appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister is on the agenda, with young leaders advocating for a change against corruption and political stagnation.

  • Kathmandu

A crucial political meeting at the President's House in Kathmandu, initially set for 9 am on Friday, has been delayed to 2 pm, insiders reveal. Attendees will include senior political figures and institutional leaders amid ongoing Gen Z protests that have gripped Nepal following PM KP Sharma Oli's resignation.

The agenda features discussions on forming an interim government and potentially appointing ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. Her support stems from public discontent over political stagnation and corruption, exacerbated by a social media ban sparking protests since September 8.

Gen Z protest leaders have endorsed Karki for interim leadership, highlighting her integrity. They attribute widespread demonstrations to government corruption and seek constitutional amendments. Tragically, the protests have resulted in 34 deaths and over 1,368 injuries, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

