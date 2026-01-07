Left Menu

Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman accepts the resignation of suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha. Kavitha criticized her father's party for corruption and controversial decisions. Following her suspension, she shifted focus to public issues, leading Telangana Jagruti, and announced plans to contest state assembly elections through her political platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:44 IST
Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, has accepted the resignation of suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha. The resignation, effective from January 6 as per a notification from the Council Secretary, marks a turning point in Kavitha's political journey.

Elected to the Legislative Council in 2021 from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency, Kavitha had initially resigned from her position on September 3 last year, though it was not accepted until now. Her recent speech in the council on January 5 urged the acceptance of her resignation, during which she criticized BRS, her father's party, for alleged corruption.

Accusing the party of making 'unpopular' decisions and calling its Constitution a 'joke,' Kavitha's resignation comes on the heels of her suspension in September 2025 after she accused party leaders of damaging KCR's image. Now, she leads Telangana Jagruti, focusing on public issues, and has announced her intent to contest future state assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026