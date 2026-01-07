Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

In a significant political development, the Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, has accepted the resignation of suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha. The resignation, effective from January 6 as per a notification from the Council Secretary, marks a turning point in Kavitha's political journey.

Elected to the Legislative Council in 2021 from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency, Kavitha had initially resigned from her position on September 3 last year, though it was not accepted until now. Her recent speech in the council on January 5 urged the acceptance of her resignation, during which she criticized BRS, her father's party, for alleged corruption.

Accusing the party of making 'unpopular' decisions and calling its Constitution a 'joke,' Kavitha's resignation comes on the heels of her suspension in September 2025 after she accused party leaders of damaging KCR's image. Now, she leads Telangana Jagruti, focusing on public issues, and has announced her intent to contest future state assembly elections.