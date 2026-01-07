K Kavitha's Resignation Sparks Political Waves in Telangana

The resignation of K Kavitha, a suspended member of the Telangana Legislative Council, has been accepted by Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, effective from January 6. The news was officially confirmed on Tuesday through a notification issued by the Council Secretary.

Kavitha, who was elected to the Legislative Council in 2021 from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency, initially resigned in September last year, though her resignation had been pending acceptance. During a council session on January 5, she reiterated her desire to resign, urging the Chairman to formalize her decision.

In a bold speech, she accused her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's party of corruption and criticized the BRS Constitution. After her suspension in 2025, following allegations against party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, Kavitha pivoted to public advocacy with Telangana Jagruti and announced plans for electoral participation.