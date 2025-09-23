Left Menu

India and France Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Civil Nuclear Cooperation

India and France held the Second Meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy, highlighting advancements in nuclear technology and broader bilateral cooperation. The meeting explored emerging technologies and strategic partnerships amidst global issues, including the Ukraine and Gaza crises. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes (File Photo/X@MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and France recently convened the Second Meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy in New Delhi, chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descotes, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

This session focused on reviewing progress in civil nuclear cooperation over the past year and exploring new strategic collaborations in innovation, defence, and regional issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asia crisis.

The nations emphasized the importance of emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors and pledged to strengthen EU-India relations, with France supporting an ambitious trade agreement between the EU and India.

