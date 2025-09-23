India and France Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Civil Nuclear Cooperation
India and France held the Second Meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy, highlighting advancements in nuclear technology and broader bilateral cooperation. The meeting explored emerging technologies and strategic partnerships amidst global issues, including the Ukraine and Gaza crises. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties.
- Country:
- India
India and France recently convened the Second Meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy in New Delhi, chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descotes, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
This session focused on reviewing progress in civil nuclear cooperation over the past year and exploring new strategic collaborations in innovation, defence, and regional issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asia crisis.
The nations emphasized the importance of emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors and pledged to strengthen EU-India relations, with France supporting an ambitious trade agreement between the EU and India.
