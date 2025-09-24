Visa Fee Surge Strains US-India Business Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Moves

In a recent discussion, Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, expressed concerns regarding the impact of the Trump administration's immigration policies on businesses in both the United States and India. The recent increase in H-1B visa fees has sparked unease about the availability of skilled workers for crucial job roles.

Jaishankar emphasized India's awareness of national sovereignty in determining immigration policies, a sentiment shared by many global powers. He pointed out that industries in both nations are worried about attracting and retaining essential talent, especially in light of these evolving visa regulations.

Moreover, Jaishankar warned of potential long-term diplomatic strains, recalling a dip in US favorability in India post-Operation Sindoor. This sentiment is compounded by Trump's recent economic measures, including a significant 50% tariff on Indian goods and further penalties linked to Russian crude oil deals. Despite these challenges, Jaishankar noted a positive shift in diplomatic relations, underscored by India's firm stance on its regional security matters.

