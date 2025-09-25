Left Menu

Nepal's Interim Government Prepares for March Elections Amidst Political Tensions

Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki announced preparations for March 5 parliamentary elections, urging citizens to vote amidst ongoing political unrest. The elections are set to address demands for reform, as protests continue following clashes with police. Karki vows transparency and action against past corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:14 IST
Nepal's Interim Government Prepares for March Elections Amidst Political Tensions
Interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, announced on Thursday that preparations for the parliamentary elections set for March 5 are underway. Addressing the nation from Singhadurbar, she urged citizens to actively participate in the elections, which promise to be free and fair.

The announcement comes in response to recent unrest, including a violent crackdown on anti-corruption protests where police killed 21 students, escalating tensions. Nepal has since seen a total of 74 deaths related to the unrest. Karki emphasized amendments to electoral laws to include younger voters, in hopes of channeling the energy of dissatisfied youth into the democratic process.

Sworn in as interim PM on September 12, Karki recommended dissolving the parliament, urging peaceful participation in the election process. While she acknowledged the demands for a directly elected executive system, she clarified that constitutional changes are beyond her interim government's scope. Promising accountability, Karki assured investigations into past corruption as part of her leadership's commitment to reform.

TRENDING

1
Director Arrested for Multi-Crore Housing Project Fraud

Director Arrested for Multi-Crore Housing Project Fraud

 India
2
Wall Street's Jitters: Mixed Economic Signals Stir Uncertainty

Wall Street's Jitters: Mixed Economic Signals Stir Uncertainty

 Global
3
Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal

Extortion Threat and Arson: Unraveling the Jafrabad Showroom Owner's Ordeal

 India
4
Trump Administration and Senate Democrats on Brink of Government Shutdown

Trump Administration and Senate Democrats on Brink of Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025