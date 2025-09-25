Nepal's Interim Government Prepares for March Elections Amidst Political Tensions

Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, announced on Thursday that preparations for the parliamentary elections set for March 5 are underway. Addressing the nation from Singhadurbar, she urged citizens to actively participate in the elections, which promise to be free and fair.

The announcement comes in response to recent unrest, including a violent crackdown on anti-corruption protests where police killed 21 students, escalating tensions. Nepal has since seen a total of 74 deaths related to the unrest. Karki emphasized amendments to electoral laws to include younger voters, in hopes of channeling the energy of dissatisfied youth into the democratic process.

Sworn in as interim PM on September 12, Karki recommended dissolving the parliament, urging peaceful participation in the election process. While she acknowledged the demands for a directly elected executive system, she clarified that constitutional changes are beyond her interim government's scope. Promising accountability, Karki assured investigations into past corruption as part of her leadership's commitment to reform.