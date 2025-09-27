The International Forum for Secular Bangladesh (IFSB) hosted a poignant poster exhibition in Geneva, spotlighting mounting radical fundamentalism and widespread human rights abuses unfolding under Bangladesh's current Yunus administration. Taking place on September 26-27 during the United Nations Human Rights Commission's 60th session, the event has gained international attention.

Led by human rights activist Rahman Khalilur Mamun, the initiative aimed to amplify global awareness of Bangladesh's "rapid slide into terror and repression." Divided into five pointed categories, a total of 30 posters were showcased, portraying the rise of Islamic fundamentalism, minority oppression, press suppression, mob terrorism, and a controversial portrayal of Sheikh Hasina. The exhibition drew a significant audience, bringing together diplomats, NGO representatives, and human rights activists from across the globe, many of whom were visibly moved by the gruesome depictions.

Among the emotional responses was a reaction from Cameroonian activist Chonghi Joseph, who was rendered speechless by images of sexual violence against women, likening the atrocities to medieval horrors. Joseph criticized Yunus for tarnishing the Nobel Peace Prize by allowing such brutalities. Diplomats and observers expressed concern over Bangladesh's potential trajectory towards instability, warning that the current administration could lead the nation towards becoming a failed state characterized by extremism and civil unrest.

The exhibition underscored a growing discontent among Bangladeshis, notably on social media, where many express nostalgia for the leadership of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now exiled in India. As calls for international solidarity intensify, the event emphasized the urgent need to address Bangladesh's escalating human rights crisis and the regional peril posed by rising radicalism.