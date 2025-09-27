Left Menu

Geneva Exhibition Exposes Bangladesh's Escalating Human Rights Crisis

The International Forum for Secular Bangladesh organized a poster exhibition in Geneva highlighting human rights violations in Bangladesh under the Yunus regime. The event, during the UN Human Rights Commission session, aimed to raise awareness of rising fundamentalism and suppression in Bangladesh, drawing global attention and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:16 IST
Geneva Exhibition Exposes Bangladesh's Escalating Human Rights Crisis
Global alarm at UN over violence in Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Forum for Secular Bangladesh (IFSB) hosted a poignant poster exhibition in Geneva, spotlighting mounting radical fundamentalism and widespread human rights abuses unfolding under Bangladesh's current Yunus administration. Taking place on September 26-27 during the United Nations Human Rights Commission's 60th session, the event has gained international attention.

Led by human rights activist Rahman Khalilur Mamun, the initiative aimed to amplify global awareness of Bangladesh's "rapid slide into terror and repression." Divided into five pointed categories, a total of 30 posters were showcased, portraying the rise of Islamic fundamentalism, minority oppression, press suppression, mob terrorism, and a controversial portrayal of Sheikh Hasina. The exhibition drew a significant audience, bringing together diplomats, NGO representatives, and human rights activists from across the globe, many of whom were visibly moved by the gruesome depictions.

Among the emotional responses was a reaction from Cameroonian activist Chonghi Joseph, who was rendered speechless by images of sexual violence against women, likening the atrocities to medieval horrors. Joseph criticized Yunus for tarnishing the Nobel Peace Prize by allowing such brutalities. Diplomats and observers expressed concern over Bangladesh's potential trajectory towards instability, warning that the current administration could lead the nation towards becoming a failed state characterized by extremism and civil unrest.

The exhibition underscored a growing discontent among Bangladeshis, notably on social media, where many express nostalgia for the leadership of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now exiled in India. As calls for international solidarity intensify, the event emphasized the urgent need to address Bangladesh's escalating human rights crisis and the regional peril posed by rising radicalism.

TRENDING

1
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.

Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-s...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
4
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025