Hopeful Horizons: Pakistan Backs US-Led Peace Plan to End Gaza Conflict

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced optimism about President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Muslim leaders, where a US plan to end Israel's invasion of Gaza was unveiled. Trump, flanked by representatives from multiple nations, advocated for immediate peace measures, with proposed governance excluding Hamas and engaging the Palestinian Authority.

Shehbaz, supported by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, expressed Pakistan's full participation in the peace talks and the country's commitment to ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This sentiment was echoed at an event in London where level-headed support for Trump's plan was widely acknowledged.

The meeting, occurring at the UN General Assembly's 80th session in New York, gathered key figures from countries including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Shehbaz's visit also included discussions about Pakistan's role in global peace efforts and bilateral relations with the US, reflecting a hopeful stance on strengthening ties amid international diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)