Left Menu

Baloch American Congress Urges Trump to Advocate for Baloch Rights in Pakistan

The Baloch American Congress, led by Dr. Tara Chand, has appealed to US President Donald Trump to support Balochistan's self-determination and highlight human rights abuses by the Pakistani state. The letter emphasizes the detrimental effects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and urges discontinuation of strategic partnerships exploiting Baloch resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:45 IST
Baloch American Congress Urges Trump to Advocate for Baloch Rights in Pakistan
US President Donald Trump (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fervent plea, the Baloch American Congress has urged US President Donald Trump to champion the cause of the Baloch people in Pakistan's turbulent Balochistan province. Dr. Tara Chand, the organization's president, detailed a history of state oppression, economic exploitation, and human rights abuses by the Pakistani government and military.

The letter criticized Pakistan's Punjabi military elite for depriving the Baloch of self-determination and exploiting the region's rich resources. Dr. Chand illustrated a grim reality of enforced disappearances, military actions, and cultural censorship, which have silenced the Baloch community.

A significant point of contention was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port project, accused of proceeding without consent from the indigenous populace, leading to land seizures, displacements, and increased militarization. The letter urged President Trump to acknowledge the Baloch right to self-governance and highlight alleged military atrocities in the province. It also called for a pause on strategic alliances involving Baloch resources unless there is meaningful local consultation. Furthermore, Dr. Chand advised American and Western companies to steer clear of CPEC projects lacking the Baloch people's free, prior, and informed consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025