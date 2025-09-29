Baloch American Congress Urges Trump to Advocate for Baloch Rights in Pakistan

In a fervent plea, the Baloch American Congress has urged US President Donald Trump to champion the cause of the Baloch people in Pakistan's turbulent Balochistan province. Dr. Tara Chand, the organization's president, detailed a history of state oppression, economic exploitation, and human rights abuses by the Pakistani government and military.

The letter criticized Pakistan's Punjabi military elite for depriving the Baloch of self-determination and exploiting the region's rich resources. Dr. Chand illustrated a grim reality of enforced disappearances, military actions, and cultural censorship, which have silenced the Baloch community.

A significant point of contention was the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port project, accused of proceeding without consent from the indigenous populace, leading to land seizures, displacements, and increased militarization. The letter urged President Trump to acknowledge the Baloch right to self-governance and highlight alleged military atrocities in the province. It also called for a pause on strategic alliances involving Baloch resources unless there is meaningful local consultation. Furthermore, Dr. Chand advised American and Western companies to steer clear of CPEC projects lacking the Baloch people's free, prior, and informed consent.

